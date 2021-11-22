Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the October 14th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

KN traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,295. Knowles has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

