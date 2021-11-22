Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the October 14th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $56.49.

RDSMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. ING Group raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

