Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,575 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 298,225 shares during the period.

SCHD stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.27 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.