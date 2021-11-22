Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.