Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.07 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.85.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

