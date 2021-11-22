Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 52.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% during the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.5% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.95 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

