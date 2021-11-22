Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 170,558 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,558 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 892,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,290 shares during the period. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

FT opened at $8.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.