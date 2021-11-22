Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 137.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90.

