Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,029 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,029 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,311,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,483 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average is $94.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.