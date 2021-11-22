KUN One Day Volume Tops $566.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. KUN has a market capitalization of $39,876.50 and approximately $566.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.94 or 0.00034557 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00090411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,157.81 or 0.07206266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,684.34 or 0.99977881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

