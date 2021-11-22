Kyle Justin Loudermilk Sells 61,087 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:GVP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 122,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,554. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSE Systems Company Profile
GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.
