Kyle Justin Loudermilk Sells 61,087 Shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) CEO Kyle Justin Loudermilk sold 61,087 shares of GSE Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $89,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GVP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.46. 122,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,554. GSE Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSE Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSE Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GSE Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

