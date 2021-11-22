Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,754,000 after purchasing an additional 934,594 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 932,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,256,000 after acquiring an additional 540,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,044,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after acquiring an additional 311,879 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,775 shares of company stock worth $6,284,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $61.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.93. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

