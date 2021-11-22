Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.07. 860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $965.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157 in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $186,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.