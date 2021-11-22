Lambda Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,404,889 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

