Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LTCH. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Get Latch alerts:

Shares of LTCH stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61. Latch has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at about $38,967,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.