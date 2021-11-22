Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $70.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

Several analysts have commented on LMND shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,186. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.65. Lemonade has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $188.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.69.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

