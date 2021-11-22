Lethean (LTHN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $947,734.96

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $947,734.96 and approximately $932.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,273.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.72 or 0.07280659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $217.39 or 0.00373047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $568.91 or 0.00976267 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.50 or 0.00429872 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.95 or 0.00276188 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars.

