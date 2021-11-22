Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,913 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

