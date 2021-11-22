Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $57.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $58.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

