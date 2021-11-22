Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 607 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 341.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $318.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total transaction of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,366 shares of company stock valued at $82,060,409. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

