Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ISCV opened at $60.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.73.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.