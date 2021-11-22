Level Four Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

