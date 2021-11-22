Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $2,559,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $1,737,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,632 shares of company stock worth $23,507,866. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

LSCC stock opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.