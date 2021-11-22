Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 192 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $114.41 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.89 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

