LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Stock Position Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,423,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of LG Display worth $25,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in LG Display by 308.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 220,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 102.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPL opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CLSA lowered shares of LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

