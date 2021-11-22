LGT Capital Partners LTD. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZON. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Ozon by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $54,430,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 672,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $36,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OZON opened at $43.94 on Monday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $38.09 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

