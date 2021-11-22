LGT Capital Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,234 shares during the period. Haemonetics makes up about 2.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $83,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

NYSE:HAE opened at $56.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.