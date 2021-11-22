LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $22.80 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.51. The firm has a market cap of $426.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

