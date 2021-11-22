LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.26% of The Carlyle Group worth $43,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

CG opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CG. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,266,565 shares of company stock worth $134,172,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

