LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.95.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

