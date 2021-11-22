LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases 610 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $66.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.40. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $52.29 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

