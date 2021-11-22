LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $134.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

