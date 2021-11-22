Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $134.60 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $139.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 121.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

