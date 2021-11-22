Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 34,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,440 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $58.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LSPD. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.