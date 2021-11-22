Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Get Lilium alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.27.

LILM stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55. Lilium has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.