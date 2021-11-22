Lincoln Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,328. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

