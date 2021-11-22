Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.8% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.13. 19,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,345. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $250.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.63.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

