Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 5.3% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,587. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

