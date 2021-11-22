Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LAC. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,690,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,404.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after purchasing an additional 787,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 459,703 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,156,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after purchasing an additional 374,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

