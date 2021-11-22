Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Cormark

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.43.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$47.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.81. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -75.46. Lithium Americas has a one year low of C$11.40 and a one year high of C$48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a current ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.