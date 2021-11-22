Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.17 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 422.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Livent by 57.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

