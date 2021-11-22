Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.07.
NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.17 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $798,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Livent by 422.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Livent by 57.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
About Livent
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
