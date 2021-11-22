LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LOGC. JMP Securities lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.80.

LOGC opened at $2.98 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.79% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

