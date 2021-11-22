LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Hits New 12-Month High at $280.80

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 280.80 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 279 ($3.65), with a volume of 418398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 275.40 ($3.60).

LMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.79. The stock has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.