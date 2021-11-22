Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LTUS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,862. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.