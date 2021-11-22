Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTUS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the October 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of LTUS stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.02. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,862. Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Lotus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical products in the People’s Republic of China. Its products are prescription medicines, including valsartan, used to reduce hypertension and high blood pressure; brimonidine tartrate, used to constrict adrenaline receptors; levofloxacin lactate, an intravenous anti-bacterial drug; and nicergoline, an anti-dementia drug.

