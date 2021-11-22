Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.15.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.