Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,208,741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,562,591,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after buying an additional 91,111 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $813,114,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $742,398,000 after buying an additional 33,171 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $695.56.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $20,641,065. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $631.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $517.37 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

