Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in First American Financial by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First American Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 65,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF opened at $77.60 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.79.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

