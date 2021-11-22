Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,432. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $140.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $146.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average of $131.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

