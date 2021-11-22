Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,841,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 111,224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $221,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.