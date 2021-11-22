Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 21,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $1,737,881.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,632 shares of company stock valued at $23,507,866. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $85.26.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

